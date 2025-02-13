NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach man has been sentenced to 44 months in federal prison for his role in a nationwide lottery fraud scheme that targeted seniors, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Akiel Doman, 34, was also ordered to pay $234,995 in restitution to victims after pleading guilty in October 2024 to conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud, as well as criminal contempt for violating a prior court order.

Prosecutors said that between May 2020 and July 2022, Doman and his co-conspirators called victims across the U.S., falsely claiming they had won millions of dollars and sometimes a car in a lottery.

The victims were then told they needed to pay fees or taxes to claim their winnings, with Doman and others instructing them on how to send the money.

Authorities said Doman violated a 2019 consent decree issued by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida that barred him from participating in lottery fraud schemes.

