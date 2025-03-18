MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man admitted in court to concealing more than $20 million in secret Swiss bank accounts over decades to evade U.S. taxes, the Justice Department announced.

Dan Rotta pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the United States by using sham structures, a pseudonym and false statements to hide his assets and income from the IRS between 1985 and 2020.

Prosecutors said Rotta kept dozens of accounts at Swiss banks, including UBS, Credit Suisse, Bank Bonhôte and Bank Julius Baer, using them to fund his lavish lifestyle while avoiding taxes.

When the IRS began investigating, he reportedly falsely claimed to be a Brazilian citizen and later moved funds between banks to keep them hidden.

According to investigators, after an audit revealed his undisclosed accounts, Rotta submitted fake documents and lied to IRS officials, even filing a false petition in U.S. Tax Court. He also used nominee accounts and sham trusts to secretly move money back into the U.S, prosecutors said.

In 2019, fearing exposure, Rotta attempted to enter the IRS’s voluntary disclosure program but continued making false claims, prosecutors said.

He faces up to five years in prison at his sentencing on June 4.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.