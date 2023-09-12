MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man, the second youngest among eight siblings, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his family in Morocco following a devastating earthquake that claimed the lives of two brothers and 17 other relatives.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake, which struck Morocco late Friday, killed thousands, including 20 of Youssef Aktam’s family members and left six of them in critical condition and numerous others homeless.

“I’m sorry…” said Aktam, fighting tears. “Knowing that you used to be proud of a large family and then you don’t anymore… I’m still trying to figure it out,” he continued.

In an effort to provide much-needed help to his affected family, Aktam has turned to the power of crowdfunding.

“You know how Marrakesh is? It’s a small town,” he said.

As a sign of respect, Aktam didn’t want to share any photos of his family members until they could be laid to rest with a proper Muslim funeral.

But now all he can think of are the last interactions, the last calls he could’ve had with family members on his birthday, just a day before the earthquake.

“I was at a belated birthday dinner when I started receiving calls, the initial calls I actually hung up on them because I was thinking they wanted to say happy birthday and I was with some work partners,” said Aktam. “I wish I picked up those phone calls.”

The GoFundMe campaign seeks to raise funds to help his family members in Marrakech who are facing dire circumstances in the wake of this natural disaster. The earthquake not only resulted in the tragic loss of lives but also left a significant portion of the family without shelter.

“Any sort of support at this moment we would love to use it. Not only for my family but for the community,” he continued. “Please watch the news, please look up the internet and see what people are going through.”

To donate to Youssef Aktam’s GoFundMe campaign, click here.

