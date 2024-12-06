MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man was sentenced to 12 months in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol, which disrupted a joint session of Congress certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

Gabriel Augustin Garcia, 43, was sentenced by a U.S. District Judge on Friday to 12 months in prison, followed by 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Garcia, a member of the Vice City Chapter of the Proud Boys, was previously convicted on two felony charges, including obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Prosecutors said Garcia joined the Proud Boys’ national rally planning group, the “Ministry of Self Defense”, and exchanged messages with other members discussing potential violence on Jan. 6.

On that day, Garcia followed instructions shared in Proud Boys’ group messages, traveling to the Capitol, where he live-streamed his actions and made inflammatory remarks toward law enforcement, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Garcia entered the Capitol building shortly after the initial breach, joining rioters in pushing through police lines and advancing into restricted areas, including the Rotunda.

At one point, investigators said he taunted officers, yelling, “You ain’t stopping a million” and “How does it feel being a traitor to the country?”

Garcia reportedly spent approximately an hour inside the Capitol before being removed.

