SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery’s $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game.

According to Florida Lottery officials, Nasser Delgado, 40, purchased the winning ticket at Kendale Service Center, located at 13700 Southwest 56th Street.

Delgado chose to receive a lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The retailer earned a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to a statement from the Florida Lottery.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.