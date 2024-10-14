SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery’s $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game.

According to Florida Lottery officials, Nasser Delgado, 40, purchased the winning ticket at Kendale Service Center, located at 13700 Southwest 56th Street.

Delgado chose to receive a lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The retailer earned a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to a statement from the Florida Lottery.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox