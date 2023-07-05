NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man, identified as Kristopher Exile, 35, is facing serious charges of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery, along with burglary to an unoccupied conveyance, following a brutal attack on a victim.

According to the arrest report, on April 4, North Miami Beach Police officers responded to a distress call reporting a violent assault with a bat. The victim had parked at a friend’s residence, awaiting Exile’s arrival to discuss a delay with his car engine repair. However, a heated argument escalated into a physical altercation when Exile arrived on the scene.

During the confrontation, Exile retrieved a metal bat from his dark-colored Infiniti SUV and struck the victim approximately seven times. The victim suffered blows to the head, neck, leg, and back. A witness tried to intervene, eventually stopping Exile, but not before the victim lost consciousness briefly. After regaining consciousness, the victim managed to escape and seek help from the police.

Surveillance footage captured Exile entering the victim’s vehicle after the attack. The victim later reported missing items from his car, indicating a burglary had occurred during the incident. The severity of the injuries required the victim to spend approximately 48 hours in the hospital.

During the investigation, the victim positively identified Exile, whom he knew by the name “Chucky.” The police apprehended Exile on Tuesday, July 4, when he was stopped by City of Miami Police in a black Infiniti SUV at 3515 NW 7th Avenue’s parking lot. North Miami Beach Police officers arrived on the scene, detained Exile, and subsequently transported him to TGK.

The charges against Exile include first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, and burglary to an unoccupied conveyance.

