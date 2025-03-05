MIAMI (WSVN) - A 39-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his former landlord in the eye during a confrontation at a property in Miami, police said.

Youssef Megahad was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following the Monday morning attack in the 600 block of NW 62nd St., according to an arrest report.

City of Miami police responded to the scene around 10:25 a.m. and found the victim bleeding heavily from his left eye. The victim, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, reportedly told investigators he was at the property for renovations when he noticed the front door open.

Upon entering, he said he was attacked and stabbed in the eye before managing to wrestle the weapon away from the assailant.

Detectives identified Megahad as a former tenant of the property and reviewed surveillance footage showing him entering the building before the victim arrived. The video then captured a struggle, followed by the victim walking away while covering his face and Megahad fleeing the scene, police said.

Authorities later obtained a search warrant for Megahad’s residence, where they said they recovered a multicolored checkered shirt with suspected bloodstains that matched the clothing seen on video.

Megahad was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and transported to the City of Miami Police Violent Crimes Unit.

He was later booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.