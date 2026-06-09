MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested Sunday after police said he struck a security guard in the head with a perfume bottle during a confrontation outside a business near Little Havana.

Jairo Antonio Osoriobenavides, 36, faces charges of aggravated battery and battery on a security officer.

According to a Miami Police arrest affidavit, the incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near Northwest Seventh Street and Northwest 17th Court.

Investigators said the victim, a uniformed security guard, was attempting to escort Osoriobenavides from the property because he was allegedly intoxicated and acting aggressively.

The two argued outside the establishment before Osoriobenavides allegedly threw a perfume bottle that struck the guard in the head, causing a laceration.

Police said the two then fought, with the security guard using his baton before the confrontation ended.

Miami Fire Rescue treated both men at the scene, and both were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries.

Judge found probable cause and issued a $7,500 bond along with a stay-away order protecting the victim.

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