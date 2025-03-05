MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man has been arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse, cocaine possession and drug paraphernalia after allegedly abusing his 4-year-old son.

Orlando Fernandez Jr., 29, was arrested on Tuesday after a Child Protection Team (CPT) investigation revealed disturbing allegations of child abuse involving his 4-year-old son.

According to the arrest report, the victim disclosed during an interview that Fernandez had tied him up, choked him and thrown him into a closet.

The child’s injuries, including bruising around his wrists, were reportedly consistent with being restrained. During an interview, the child demonstrated on a toy monkey how his father allegedly grabbed him by the neck and lifted him, stating, “My dad choked me,” the report states.

A search incident to Fernandez’s arrest uncovered a small bag of powder cocaine and two smoking devices.

The report states that Fernandez’s girlfriend, who was present during the investigation, admitted to knowing Fernandez had previously tied up the child while playing, though she denied physically assaulting the victim.

Fernandez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital before being booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.