MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man has been arrested in connection with a porch package theft captured on a Ring camera, and investigators believe he may be responsible for additional thefts in the area.

Jeyner Francisco Monzon, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and petit theft.

According to Miami Police, the victim reported that several Amazon packages containing dog supplies and jewelry cleaning products, valued at approximately $110.94, were stolen from the front porch of his home on NW 53rd Street on April 16.

Ring camera footage showed an unknown man arriving on a black bicycle at 11:44 a.m., placing the packages into a black backpack and fleeing eastbound toward NW 15th Avenue.

Detectives used the footage to create a need-to-identify flyer.

On Thursday, officers recognized Monzon from the flyer and news reports, located him and transported him to Miami Police headquarters for an interview. He was subsequently arrested and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Investigators believe Monzon may be connected to additional unreported package thefts in the surrounding area. Anyone who has experienced a similar incident is asked to come forward and file a police report with the Miami Police Department.

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