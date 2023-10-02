MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 61-year-old Miami man was arrested following a road rage incident in Miami Springs where he wielded a machete and attacked another man, according to Miami Springs Police.

On Friday, September 29, Luis Ruiz Herrera and the victim found themselves on NW 42nd Avenue, just south of NW 36th Street in Miami Springs. It was there that Ruiz Herrera exited his vehicle, brandishing a machete, and swung it at the victim, who was seated on his scooter. Video footage captured Ruiz Herrera striking the victim on the cheek, resulting in a laceration. Following the assault, Ruiz Herrera returned to his vehicle and fled east on NW 36th Street.

Courtesy Miami Springs Police

Detectives conducted a thorough investigation, identifying Ruiz Herrera as the suspect through his license plate number. Additionally, the victim positively identified him from a photo lineup.

Detectives subsequently located Ruiz Herrera at his residence, where he, during questioning, expressed remorse and admitted to the crime. He stated that he had wielded the machete because he believed the victim had verbally disrespected his mother.

Ruiz Herrera was taken into custody and subsequently transported to TGK for further legal proceedings.

During a court hearing, a judge ordered Herrera to have no contact with the victim.

This incident is the latest in a series of road rage incidents in the area. Recently, a woman became an innocent bystander in a shooting on Bird Road. Two drivers engaged in a heated dispute, with one firing shots at the other.

Additionally, on Sept. 8, a driver in a white Ford threw coins at another woman, Nicole, while she was driving her Honda SUV. Nicole described the incident as a classic case of road rage.

While the machete attack is a startling example of road rage, it serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by aggressive driving behaviors. Police are still searching for the driver involved in the Bird Road shooting, described as being in a white BMW.

If you have any information on the Sept. 8 road rage incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.