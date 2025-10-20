PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Miami man in connection with a deadly weekend shooting outside a Pembroke Pines sports bar, authorities said.

Detectives said Clayton Hicks was located and taken into custody on Sunday with assistance from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

The 27-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, police said.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the parking lot of Rickey’s Sports Bar and Grill, located at 8389 Pines Blvd., at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where one man died from his injuries and the other remains hospitalized.

