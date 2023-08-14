MIAMI (WSVN) - A 37-year-old Miami man was arrested and charged with sexual battery, burglary of an occupied dwelling, false imprisonment and battery against his 48-year-old neighbor.

The incident, which unfolded on Saturday, April 2, 2023, occurred at the victim’s apartment near SW 264th St and US-1. According to authorities, Jose Portillo entered the victim’s residence uninvited through the back door while she was on a sofa bed in the front part of the apartment.

The victim confronted Portillo, demanding him to leave. However, Portillo reportedly responded by stating, “I want sex.” A physical altercation ensued, during which the victim attempted to defend herself and managed to kick Portillo out. The victim claimed that Portillo sexually assaulted her before leaving through the rear door.

Upon investigation, law enforcement interviewed Portillo and provided him with his constitutional rights form in Spanish. Portillo denied all allegations and insisted he had no sexual relationships with anyone on the mentioned date and had not visited anyone’s house. He also claimed not to associate with his neighbor.

Despite Portillo’s denial, DNA swabs were collected from him. A subsequent forensic biology laboratory analysis report allegedly linked Portillo to the incident.

Portillo was arrested on Saturday, August 12, based on evidence and discrepancies in his statements. He was taken into custody and transported to TGK.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.