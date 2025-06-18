MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly threatening a stranger with a gun during an argument over mangos in a Miami neighborhood, according to police.

The incident occurred near 2731 NW 5th Street.

According to police, 29-year-old Rodrigo Mendizabal threatened a man who had stopped to pick mangos from a tree outside Mendizabal’s home.

The victim, according to police, said a woman at the house gave him permission to grab a few mangos. However, when he took longer than expected, she called Mendizabal outside. The two exchanged words, and the victim started walking back to his car.

That’s when, police said, Mendizabal followed him, pulled a black handgun from his pocket, racked the slide, and told the man, “I’m going to shoot you.” The victim got into his car, and Mendizabal allegedly kept pointing the gun and even opened the car door before the victim drove off.

When officers arrived at the scene, Mendizabal was detained and later gave police permission to check his Ring camera footage.

Investigators said the video showed him holding and racking the gun near the victim’s vehicle.

Mendizabel was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

