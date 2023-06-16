MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have apprehended a man on charges of illegal dumping and animal cruelty. The arrest comes after investigators received information regarding a property that was meant for farming but allegedly turned into a sketchy dumping ground.

The property is located at 15600 SW 172 Avenue.

Detectives with the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Agricultural and Environmental Crimes Section, along with the Illegal Dumping and Environmental Crimes Unit received a tip about the property and decided to dig deeper. Looking at old aerial photos, they noticed the place had become overrun with heaps of junk, with the size of the piles changing over the years. The mounds of mystery debris appeared to continually shift throughout the years, dating back to 2017.

Armed with this information, detectives obtained a search warrant.

As the warrant was executed, authorities made a shocking revelation. Not only was the property being illicitly utilized for the acceptance of solid waste, but it also harbored numerous dogs in deplorable conditions, confined to cages and surrounded by unsanitary environments. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Miami-Dade Animal Services Department (MDASD) swiftly provided assistance.

Due to the collaborative efforts of the MDPD and MDASD, a total of 30 dogs were successfully recovered from the property. However, concerns about their health persist, necessitating thorough evaluations by MDASD veterinarians to address potential ailments resulting from their substandard living conditions.

Sixty-five-year-old Harry Nelson, police said, is responsible for these alleged crimes and was promptly arrested. He now faces charges corresponding to the offenses committed, including animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

