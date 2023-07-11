MIAMI (WSVN) - Guillermo Valdes, a 62-year-old Miami resident, was arrested on July 10 after a heated confrontation with his neighbor escalated into property damage and physical altercations.

According to the arrest report, the incident occurred at approximately 4:50 PM at a residence, located at 4450 SW 1st Street. A neighbor of Valdes reported that he was in his backyard feeding his chickens when he overheard Valdes threatening someone and conversing through the wooden fence separating their properties at 4445 SW 2nd Street.

According to the neighbor, he audibly expressed his belief that Valdes must have been talking to someone else, to which the defendant responded by saying, “I’m talking to you.” An argument ensued between the two men. Subsequently, another neighbor joined the altercation.

During the confrontation, Valdes picked up a concrete block and hurled it through the wooden fence. A neighbor began recording Valdes on his cell phone. The defendant’s mother and sister can be seen in the video attempting to calm him down and describing him as “crazy” in Spanish. Further recorded footage shows Valdes picking up another concrete block and throwing it over the fence, striking the neighbor in the right leg. Valdes was also captured on video brandishing a long hammer while lunging toward the fence where the other neighbors were located.

Responding officers located Valdes at the corner of SW 44th Ave and SW 2nd Street and accompanied him to his residence at 4445 SW 2nd Street. Valdes claimed that he and his neighbor were engaged in an argument during which the latter allegedly threatened to shoot him.

A Miami Police Crisis Intervention Officer arrived at the scene, and Valdes agreed to take his required medication. During the investigation, Officer also spoke with Valdes’s sister, who stated that a neighbor had threatened to shoot her brother, escalating his agitation.

As a result, Valdes was arrested and now faces charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

