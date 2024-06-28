SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse after allegedly slapping a 13-year-old boy at a BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Police said that officers were dispatched to the BJ’s at 16200 SW 88th St. following a report of battery involving a minor at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to the arrest report, upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim’s mother, who reported that her son had been slapped by 36-year-old Michael Toro.

Police said that a store manager provided video surveillance footage showing the incident.

The footage reportedly showed the 13-year-old boy running to Toro’s self-checkout lane, grabbing a receipt, taking a picture, and then running toward the exit.

Toro was then seen approaching the boy, grabbing him by the shirt, and slapping him, causing minor cuts on the boy’s lower lip, the arrest report states.

Toro was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Toro faces charges of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

