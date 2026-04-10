MIAMI (WSVN) - A 23-year-old Miami man was arrested Thursday on charges of robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment with a deadly weapon and impersonating a police officer in connection with an alleged armed robbery, authorities said.

The charges stem from a Feb. 24 incident near Northwest 93rd Terrace and Northwest 18th Avenue.

Joel Xavier McNeil, according to authorities, is accused of meeting a woman, pulling a gun on her and driving off in her vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, McNeil arranged to meet the victim through text and FaceTime. She picked him up and drove to a Dollar General before continuing to a nearby swale area.

Investigators said McNeil then made unwanted physical contact with the victim, stopping when she asked for payment. He allegedly pulled out a pistol, racked the slide and falsely identified himself as a police officer, instructing her to wait.

McNeil then questioned the victim about money. When she showed him an empty purse and tried to leave, he allegedly grabbed her jacket and pointed the firearm at her.

The victim briefly got back into the vehicle before fleeing again as another car approached.

She attempted to flag down the passing driver for help, but the car did not stop. She then recorded McNeil through her cell phone as he remained inside her vehicle and asked her to return.

McNeil drove away in the victim’s vehicle, according to investigators.

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