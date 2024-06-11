MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested on Monday and is now being charged with aggravated battery after assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

According to a police report, 29-year-old Leovany Lima assaulted his partner, who is four months pregnant, after she became upset when he was “watching other girls on his phone.” She took his phone away before Lima got on top of her and began choking her.

The pregnant victim, who claimed she started to bleed vaginally, attempted to defend herself by scratching Lima on the torso, police said.

Lima is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, with his bond yet to be set. He is facing charges for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.