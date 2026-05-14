SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested after investigators searching his home in connection to a mail theft investigation allegedly found stolen mail, credit cards belonging to other people and multiple types of drugs, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ihab Tayseer Sulaiman, 53, was taken into custody Wednesday at his residence near Southwest 71st Court after investigators working alongside Postal Police observed opened mail falling from his vehicle and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car, authorities said.

According to the affidavit, investigators approached Sulaiman’s home in connection to an ongoing postal theft investigation when they spotted him sitting inside a gray Chevrolet parked in the driveway.

As he exited the vehicle, several pieces of opened mail allegedly fell to the ground.

Authorities said a search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of mail addressed to various individuals and businesses, including letters from the IRS, Bank of America, T-Mobile and investment firms.

Investigators also recovered multiple credit and debit cards bearing other people’s names from Sulaiman’s wallet.

Police said investigators additionally found suspected crystal meth, MDMA, Xanax and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, scales and empty baggies commonly associated with narcotics distribution.

According to the arrest report, Sulaiman later confessed after being read his Miranda rights.

He faces multiple felony charges, including possession of controlled substances with intent to sell and unlawful possession of five or more identification cards.

The affidavit states Sulaiman was being held for a bond hearing and was not eligible to immediately bond out.

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