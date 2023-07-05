MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man was apprehended by Florida Highway Patrol troopers after a high-speed chase, during which he allegedly abandoned his vehicle with a dog trapped inside.

On Tuesday, July 4, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper assigned to Miami-Dade County noticed a black Dodge pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed on State Road 826. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for speeding, but the driver evaded the officer, changing lanes abruptly and displaying difficulty maintaining control of the vehicle.

The pursuit continued onto State Road 968, where the suspect’s reckless driving continued, including running a red light. Eventually, the black pickup turned onto SW 75th Avenue, weaving through the neighborhood at excessive speeds.

The abandoned truck was discovered parked on Grand Canal Drive, just south of SW 5th Street. The trooper, accompanied by fellow officers, approached the vehicle and discovered an overheated white dog left inside, panting heavily with its tongue sticking out.

Concerned for the animal’s safety, the troopers used an agency-issued tool to break the front left window and rescued the dog. Witnesses in nearby houses reported seeing a white Hispanic male, dressed entirely in white, running north in the adjacent backyards next to the canal.

During a search of the truck prior to towing, the trooper found a cold Corona beer in the front left door pocket. While canvassing the area, law enforcement located a wet Hispanic male matching the neighbors’ description. The man, identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Andrew Suarez of Miami, was apprehended and found to be in possession of the keys to the abandoned pickup truck.

Suarez was taken into custody by the troopers and transported to the Florida Highway Patrol Troop E Station. He now faces multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding law enforcement, resisting an officer without violence, confining an animal without food, water, or exercise, and reckless driving.

The dog, which suffered from potential suffocation due to being left in the hot car, was given immediate medical attention and is expected to recover.

