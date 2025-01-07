MIAMI (WSVN) - A 21-year-old Miami man was arrested after allegedly posting a threat to kill Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on social media, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Valentin Tomas Morales was charged with making written or electronic threats to injure or kill, a second-degree felony under Florida law.

The FDLE Protective Services Division was alerted about a post on Twitter, also known as X, from the account @LEM0NTEK.

The post stated, “I think I’m going to [expletive] kill Ron DeSantis,” but was quickly deleted. Investigators were able to trace the account back to Morales’ Miami address.

FDLE agents contacted Morales’ sister at his listed address, who confirmed he lived there and provided his phone number.

Morales returned to his home after speaking with agents by phone. When he arrived, he was read his Miranda rights, invoked his right to an attorney, and declined to make a statement.

He was subsequently arrested at his home.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.