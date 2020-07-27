Miami man accused of spending federal PPP loans on Lamborghini, resort stays

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man is facing fraud charges after, authorities said, he spent part of nearly $4 million in federal personal paycheck protection loans on lavish resort stays and pricey items, including a luxury sports car worth more than $300,000.

David Hines was arrested on Monday and has since bonded out of jail, but this is not the first time he has crossed paths with 7News.

Last Thursday, he said he felt “silly” for receiving a $100 ticket from Miami Police in the Edgewater neighborhood for not wearing a mask in public.

But that citation pales in comparison to the millions of dollars he’s accused of receiving in federal loans given out to those whose businesses are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Justice says Hines committed fraud.

A law enforcement source confirmed this is the same David Hines interviewed last week when fined for violating the mask mandate.

“I think it’s hilarious,” he said.

Now he’s facing some serious allegations.

According to a federal complaint, “Instead of funding payroll, Hines spent the PPP money on personal expenses at dating websites, luxury jewelry and clothing retailers, and Miami Beach resorts. Hines also spent PPP funds to purchase a 2020 Lamborghini sports car for $318,497.53.”

The complaint states Hines bought it at a dealership in North Miami Beach with what were supposed to be loaned relief funds.

Coincidentally, the suspect discussed PPP loans while he was being ticketed.

“Every single business has gone out of business. The government, the Treasury, they gave $2 trillion for PPP loans for small businesses. Eighty-five percent went to major corporations,” he said.

Hines did not elaborate on the loans that allegedly went to swanky hotel or retail spending, but government officials said he spent $4,622.40 at Saks Fifth Avenue, $4,089 at the Fontainebleau Hotel and $7,264.97 at the Setai Hotel Miami Beach.

Now he is being charged with bank fraud and other offenses

As of Monday night, 7News has not been able to reach Hines for comment.

