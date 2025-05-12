MIAMI (WSVN) - A 20-year-old Miami man was arrested after police say he punched a restaurant employee in the face, knocking the victim unconscious and causing him to lose five teeth.

Montreal Brown faces a felony charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm following the incident, which occurred around 7:15 p.m., Saturday, at the Chili’s restaurant at 401 Biscayne Blvd., according to the arrest report.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress and were alerted by an off-duty officer that the suspect had fled to a nearby parking garage.

With the help of witnesses, police located the vehicle Brown was attempting to leave in and detained him at gunpoint.

Witnesses, including employees who asked to remain anonymous, told police that Brown approached the victim—who was bussing a table at the time—and punched him once in the face, knocking him to the ground and rendering him unconscious, according to the report.

The victim was taken by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said he lost five upper front teeth in the attack.

Brown was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

