SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A 33-year-old man is behind bars, accused of drugging and raping an 11-year-old girl at Dolphin Mall.

Police said David Rivero, a water salesman from Miami, was at the mall, located at 11401 NW 12th St. in Sweetwater, on Dec. 10 when he allegedly “gave her defendant a ‘marijuana gummy,’ took her into a family bathroom, pulled her pants down and took her virginity,” the arrest report stated.

He appeared in court, Tuesday afternoon.

“I believe it’s a first-degree felony, possibly a crime punishable by life in prison,” a judge said.

Rivero was a stranger to the victim and had met her at the mall, officials said.

According to the report, mall surveillance video shows Rivero and the victim entering the family restroom and then exiting. The report continues and stated “The defendant gave her a

That same day, arrest records show that the victim told her mother about the incident and the mother took her to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital to get physically examined. The victim then told the story to a doctor.

“Our special victim’s detective, with the assistance of Sweetwater PD, were able to track down and locate this 33-year-old male and an interview was conducted, in which he confessed to the crimes,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin.

Rivero is charged with sexual battery on a minor by an adult. He is being held with no bond.

“You’ll see a judge in 21 days for your arraignment. Good day, sir,” the judge said.

If Rivero is convicted, he could face life in prison.

