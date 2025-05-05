MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of breaking into several homes in Miami and assaulting at least one woman appeared in bond court Monday afternoon.

Forty-six-year-old Jorge Armando Ortega broke into a Miami residence Sunday morning occupied by two women after committing a heinous crime against another victim only a day earlier.

One of the women, 24, returned home on Saturday night to find no one else home but her cat sleeping on her couch. The next morning, she noticed Ortega on her couch and assumed her roommate knew him. Her roommate, 22, saw the man the previous morning and also assumed the other woman knew Ortega.

When it was revealed that neither woman could identify the man, they immediately called authorities and waited outside.

Officers responded and arrested Ortega, who had meth on his person, taking him to the Special Victims Unit interview room.

According to officials, Ortega was seeking shelter after committing a heinous crime at another Miami home.

A 62-year-old woman said she encountered Ortega a day earlier in her son’s closet after she returned from grocery shopping at around 5:30 p.m.

When she attempted to flee, Ortega ran after her, pulling her inside the bedroom and assaulting her, reportedly yelling profanities and slapping her multiple times.

According to the victim, she attempted to flee the home several more times after the initial confrontation; however, Ortega pulled her back inside, keeping her on the couch as he prepared himself sandwiches.

The victim’s son called soon after, sparking another confrontation between the victim and Ortega. The subject, after being told by the victim her son was coming home from work, grew nervous and fled the scene, leaving behind a plastic rose and packing sandwiches and other items in a backpack.

Ortega was identified in a sequential photographic lineup by the victim after he was arrested.

He faces several charges, including sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.