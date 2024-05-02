MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Miami man accused of more than a dozen crimes against children.

Junior Del Villar Hernandez was booked into jail on Wednesday. The 39-year-old is accused of uploading 15 videos through Google account depicting child sexual abuse, involving several victims.

The arrest report states the children shown in the videos are as young as 1 to 2 years old.

Del Villar Hernandez appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alberto Milian on Thursday morning. He was denied bond.

The suspect is also being held on an immigration hold.

Detectives with City of Miami Police said the started this investigation back in 2022. They said they unsuccessfully pursued multiple leads until they were able to pinpoint Del Villar Hernandez as the individual who uploaded these videos.

Police said the suspect was also messaging underage girls on Instagram.

Neighbors told 7News that they had seen police in the area where the suspect lives.

Investigators said they are looking to identify additional possible victims.

Officials ask anyone who believes they were targeted by Del Villar Hernandez to call Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

