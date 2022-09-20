SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami MacArthur Educational Center is on a precautionary lockdown as police investigate a nearby shooting.

Police can be seen surrounding the area of Southwest 264th Street and 139th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

A ShotSpotter alert was sent out to law enforcement officers before they responded to the school.

Miami-Dade County police were also seen in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Students seem to be OK as they remain on lockdown inside of the school.

