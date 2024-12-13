MIAMI (WSVN) - Two prominent Miami-based real estate brothers, accused of raping and drugging women for over a decade, were granted bond after returning to court for a status hearing.

Alon and Oren Alexander are facing several charges, which include a federal charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. A third brother, Tal Alexander, faces the same charge, and another man, Ohad Fisherman, is accused of raping a victim with the brothers.

During Friday’s hearing, the Alexanders were granted bond on state charges but will be released into federal custody.

The twins’ parents were present during their court appearance as they supported their sons.

“We are happy they are innocent,” said the twins’ attorney.

Aside from being granted bail, Alon will place a surety of $2 million secured in his father’s home in Bal Harbor. He was also ordered to give up his passport and will be placed on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor.

Oren will put up a $3 million surety, will also give up his passports and will be given house arrest with an ankle monitor.

The charges against the Alexanders stem from three sexual assault accusations in Miami Beach between 2016 and 2021. One case involved both Alon and Tal and the other two only named Oren.

Speaking exclusively with 7News on Thursday, a woman broke her silence about an extravagant dinner date that turned into her worst nightmare that involved one of three brothers.

Evan Torgan, a New York attorney, is representing other women with similar stories about the Alexander brothers.

“The first couple of weeks, the phone didn’t stop, and I was on the phone nonstop, and it started first with two people, three, six, 10, 12, ’til the point we’re over probably 52 women who reported to us that they been sexually assaulted,” said Torgan.

Tal will have a status hearing in federal court at 1 p.m.

The twins will go before a federal judge on Dec. 16 to see if they will be given a bond on the federal case.

Meanwhile, Fisherman, who is also involved in the state case, is out of the country on his honeymoon and plans to surrender next week

