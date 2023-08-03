KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired Transition summer program provided a unique opportunity for its students for a day of private interaction with dolphins, sea lions, bamboo sharks, and birds at the Miami Seaquarium.

The tour Thursday engaged camp goers in a multisensory experience, enabling them to learn more about local and foreign wildlife.

Under the guidance of trainers and animal keepers, the students explored the wonders of aquatic life using their other senses and hands.

The Miami Seaquarium curated a special program that included feeding, playing, and petting the animals, allowing every student, regardless of their visual ability, to connect with the marine creatures through touch and interaction.

Fifteen lucky students from the Miami Lighthouse took part in the exclusive wildlife tour, designed to educate the participants and reinforce the institution’s fundamental belief that it’s possible to see without sight.

