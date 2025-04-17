MIAMI (WSVN) - It was an egg-citing day for children suffering from vision problems.

The Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired hosted its annual Beeping Easter Egg Hunt, Thursday morning.

Maria Gonzales, the director of the Miami Lighthouse, said students searched for eggs specifically made with their challenges in mind.

“We have two different types of eggs, right? It’s two different modalities for our different needs of our students,” she said. “The shiny egg is for our students that have cortical vision impairment, which is CVI, and it’s easier for them to see because of the shine. Now, the beeping eggs, these are the ones for our blind students. They can’t see, so it’s all about auditory, so the beeping eggs, depending on where the beep is, that’s where they lead to, and that leads them to the beeping egg.”

The students were assisted by staff and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies. The Easter Bunny also made an appearance at the event.

