MIAMI (WSVN) - It was an egg-citing day for some very special South Florida children ahead of Easter.

Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired on Thursday held its annual Beeping Easter Egg Hunt, which brought joy and lit up the faces of children in need from all over South Florida.

“Those students that have a vision disability need the beeping egg,” said Virginia Jacko, president and CEO of Miami Lighthouse. “Those students with a visual – cortical visual impairment disability are looking for certain colors. So we have two types of eggs today: eggs that are shiny, eggs that beep.”

Those special eggs are also put together by outstanding members of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association and the Miami-Dade Police Department.

