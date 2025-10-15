MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Lighthouse is celebrating the many achievements of the blind and visually impaired on White Cane Day.

The special day was established by President Lyndon Johnson in 1964 as a National Day of Observance.

The organization celebrated the important instrument in a special way. Over 150 blind and visually impaired people raised awareness about White Cane Safety Laws by marching down Southwest Eighth Street on Wednesday.

“Just like a pilot flies in the blind, we too can navigate in the blind, because of white cane, or a guide dog like Samma,” said Virginia Jacko, President and CEO of Miami Lighthouse for the Blind.

