MIAMI (WSVN) - A school put a spin on an Easter tradition to create an “egg-cellent” adventure.

Students at the Miami Lighthouse Academy spent Thursday afternoon listening for the sound of eggs.

The school teamed up with South Florida law enforcement to host a blind Easter egg hunt.

The Miami-Dade Police bomb squad assembled the bright beeping eggs.

The blind and visually impaired children searched for the treats by listening instead of searching by sight.

