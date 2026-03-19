MIAMI (WSVN) - It was an egg-citing day for visually impaired students on Thursday as Miami Lighthouse Academy hosted a special easter hunt with colorful, beeping eggs.

The sounds the eggs made enabled the children to find them by listening.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad assembled the eggs and hid them throughout the campus garden.

“For children who are blind, too often, they’re left out. That’s why I started blind soccer, and here, the same goes for an easter egg hunt,” said President and CEO of Miami Lighthouse Academy Virginia Jacko. “These children are gonna be tickled as they say ‘I found it! Here it is!’ and it’s because of their hearing.”

Miami Lighthouse staff carefully guided the children as they listened for the beeping and found the eggs.

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