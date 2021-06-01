MIAMI (WSVN) - A recent wave of shootings in South Florida has some living in fear, and some leaders are extremely concerned.

Wynwood is just one of the neighborhoods hit by gun violence in recent days, and Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo said this summer, the crime is going to continue.

There are three faces of recent South Florida gun violence victims, lives that have been taken too soon, and families who are left devastated are calling for the recent spike in crime to stop.

“You killed the wrong kid!” a father screamed.

And Wynwood and the banquet hall in Northwest Miami-Dade are the scenes where many lives were changed forever.

“It’s gonna be a long summer,” Acevedo said.

The troubling trend of crime has concerned local leaders prepared for what they expect to be a violent few months.

“More people have guns more than ever, tempers are short, and we’re seeing more gun violence across the nation,” Acevedo said.

But South Florida is making national headlines after popular tourist destinations have been riddled with bullet holes in the last few days.

Seven people were shot during a shooting in Wynwood late Friday. Quinton Valbrun, 25, was killed.

“We heard, like, 60 gunshots,” said a witness.

In Miami’s Midtown neighborhood, two people who went out for a stroll were shot at during a robbery Monday outside of a parking garage. The victims fired back, and the robber was killed.

Later that night, chaos on South Beach broke out when bullets flew through Miami Beach’s South of 5th neighborhood. Two victims were seen on stretchers — an all too common sight at the hospital.

And the banquet hall shooting out of Northwest Miami-Dade sent people running for their lives in fear they might be the next to die. Two people died at the scene and more than 20 others were injured.

“It has not stopped us from coming out, but it’s scary,” said Diana Altman, a tourist who’s visiting from New York.

In a packed Wynwood Tuesday night, people have concerns as they head out on the town.

“I think it’s unfortunate in our country that guns are so accessible,” said Robert Altman.

“It’s generally safe, but at times it doesn’t feel safe,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Gelber said he’s concerned with the increased violence he’s seen across the area.

“We’re gonna get rid of it by changing the nature of the area and also with an enormous surge of policing because, frankly, that works the best,” he said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava understands why some families may be scared to enjoy a night out. She wants to ensure the community that increased crime isn’t a representation of South Florida.

“I think our community knows that this is a very, very small element. This is not our community, the way we are,” she said.

Both mayors are urging anyone who has any information about any of the cases to come forward and work with police.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.