Miami leaders, law enforcement remind residents not to fire guns during Independence Day celebrations

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are giving South Floridians an annual reminder not to celebrate the Fourth of July by firing guns.

This year, with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, the message bears repeating as traditional gatherings are cancelled.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Audrey Edmonson said that while there has been a significant decrease in gun violence, there’s still a long way to go.

“At a time in our nation when we should celebrate our independence, one bullet can kill a party,” she said.

Local leaders and law enforcement came together Thursday before the start of Independence Day weekend to send this message: Don’t fire a gun in celebration. In fact, don’t fire one at all.

“When those bullets land, and often times, or maybe too many times, we hear stories that those bullets were landing on somebody, an innocent person, a child or anyone,” Miami-Dade Commissioner Esteban Bovo said.

“We will not stop repeating that message until every child, every resident and every visit feels safe in every community,” Edmonson said.

It’s part of a years-long local campaign called One Bullet Kills The Party.

“Senseless gun violence continues to plague our community, and although we have made headway in curtailing since the shootings, one life lost is one life too many,” Edmonson said.

Police said there will be consequences for those who choose not to listen.

“We have enhanced coverage out there, and if you’re caught discharging a firearm in public, you will be charged and taken to jail,” said a Miami Police officer.

The One Bullet Kills The Party campaign is held every year during the Fourth of July. It is held during New Years as well.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.