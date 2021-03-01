Miami leaders donate $3 million to boost Little Haiti’s economy

MIAMI (WSVN) - Little Haiti is getting a financial boost to help the neighborhood.

A magical morning happened as local leaders and the Magic City Innovation District announced a $3 million donation to boost businesses and affordable housing in Little Haiti.

“We have to make sure that single-family residents are helped to make sure that the pressures of our economy don’t push them out, helping create a climate gentrification fund and creating this $30 million investment,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

This Miami neighborhood is home to the cultural heart of the Haitian diaspora and has been growing since the ’80s, when the first Haitian immigrants made South Florida their new home.

In all, a total of $40 million will be invested into Little Haiti’s future.

