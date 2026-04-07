MIAMI (WSVN) - A 64-year-old Miami man was arrested Monday after police say he forced his way into a tenant’s apartment and attacked the 70-year-old resident during a dispute over rent. Robert Hobaico faces multiple felony charges, including burglary with assault or battery, strong-arm robbery and battery on a person 65 or older.

The incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. on April 6, 2026, at a residence located at 8885 SW 27th St. According to a Miami-Dade Police Department arrest affidavit, Hobaico serves as the landlord for the victim, who sublets a room with a private entrance. The confrontation reportedly began when Hobaico arrived at the victim’s doorway to demand past-due rent payments.

The victim told investigators he was standing just inside his doorway with the door partially open when Hobaico approached. The interaction quickly escalated into a heated verbal argument. According to the arrest affidavit, Hobaico then pushed the victim backward and entered the apartment without consent or invitation.

Once inside the residence, Hobaico allegedly grabbed the victim by the shoulders and struck him multiple times in the abdominal area. The affidavit states Hobaico held onto the victim and refused to let him go during the assault. During the struggle, the victim attempted to call 911 using his cellphone. Hobaico allegedly grabbed the device from the victim’s hand, effectively preventing the call for assistance.

The altercation continued outside the apartment, where Hobaico eventually dropped the phone on the ground. The victim was then able to free himself, retrieve the phone and successfully call 911. Officers noted the victim sustained scratches to his neck and torso and his T-shirt was stretched and torn.

Following his arrest, Hobaico provided a statement to police claiming the victim was the aggressor. Hobaico told investigators the victim attacked him and knocked him to the ground, forcing him to defend himself. He claimed the victim dropped the phone during the scuffle and that he returned it before going back to his own residence to call 911 himself.

Investigators reviewed the 911 calls placed by both men as part of the formal investigation. According to the affidavit, the victim’s account was consistent with the recorded evidence, while Hobaico’s version of events was not. Police also noted that Hobaico had no visible injuries following the incident.

Hobaico appeared in bond court Tuesday morning and is being held on an immigration hold.

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