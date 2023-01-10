HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 53-year-old woman hit the jackpot when she won $5 million from a $20 scratch-off ticket.

Sonia Rodriguez Perez, of Miami Lakes, won the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,00.00.

Rodriguez Perez purchased her winning ticket from Fresco Y Màs, located at 6500 West Fourth Ave. in Hialeah. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The scratch-off game, Gold Rush Limited, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

According to the Florida Lottery, Scratch-Off games accounted for approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in 2021-2022. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

