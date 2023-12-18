MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Lakes resident is facing felony charges for her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riot, where she entered the building just minutes after the initial breach, according to court documents.

Barbara Balmaseda, 23, was arrested on Thursday on felony and misdemeanor charges connected to her involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The charges include obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and parading in a Capitol building.

Balmaseda allegedly traveled from Florida to Washington, D.C. to protest the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Court documents revealed she exchanged messages expressing her belief in election theft and knowledge about the certification process.

According to court documents, Balmaseda was captured on U.S. Capitol Police CCTV allegedly entering the Capitol via the Senate Wing door, just four minutes after the initial breach.

Screenshot of CCTV footage showing Balmaseda, yellow circle, and Garcia, redcircle, entering the Capitol building with a flag in one hand and cell phone in the other hand. Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia

Inside the Capitol, she allegedly joined a mob confronting police in the Crypt, eventually moving into the Rotunda. Balmaseda exited the area, re-entered, and stood nearby as rioters attempted to breach an officer line. Law enforcement officers received additional support at 3:11 p.m., corralling rioters, including Balmaseda, towards the nearest exit.

Screenshot of CCTV footage showing Balmaseda, yellow circle, marching backdown hall, towards the Crypt. Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, since Jan. 6, 2021, over 1,230 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for Capitol breach-related crimes, with more than 440 facing charges of assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

