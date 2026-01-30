MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Lakes Educational Center and Technical College marked 50 years of career and technical education with an anniversary expo aimed at local high school students and educators.

The Miami-Dade Public Schools institution said the event spotlights hands-on training programs and shows students how they can move from high school into in-demand careers.

Programs featured at the expo include licensed practical nursing, pharmacy technician, medical assisting, dental assisting, commercial driver’s license training, cosmetology, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, welding and automotive technology.

“Celebrating 50 years in the community is a testament to our mission of empowering students with practical skills and meaningful career opportunities,” said a representative from Miami Lakes Technical College. “This expo allows us to connect with local high schools and show students that technical education is a powerful pathway to success.”

