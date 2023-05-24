MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (CNN/WSVN) — “The Hill We Climb,” the poem written by Amanda Gorman for President Joe Biden’s inauguration, was moved out of the elementary section of one Miami-Dade County public school, the district confirmed Tuesday. It remains available to older children.

“We, the successors of a country and a time where a skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother can dream of becoming president, only to find herself reciting for one,” Gorman read during President Biden’s inauguration.

The poem was written in the wake of the attack on the Capitol in January of 2021. Now, the poem is at the center of a book battle at Bob Graham Education Center – a kindergarten through eighth-grade school in Miami Lakes – objected to the poem, for which they erroneously listed Oprah Winfrey as the author/publisher, documents obtained by the Florida Freedom to Read Project show.

“It’s about indoctrination, [Critical Race Theory] and gender ideology,” said Daily Salinas, the parent who filed the complaint.

Salinas said that her concerns related to five books that were in the education center’s library.

“I didn’t see anything that supported curriculum, that’s my point,” Salinas said.

In her complaint against “The Hill We Climb,” she wrote, “It is not educational and has indirect hate messages.” Salinas also indicated that the material is being used to “cause confusion and indoctrinate students.”

Salinas made similar complaints about “Love to Langston,” a poetry-based biography of Black poet Langston Hughes; “The ABCs of Black History” and two books about Cuba, complaints obtained by FFTRP show.

After a school committee review of the five books, four of the books were moved to the middle school​ area of the library, away from elementary students, which includes “The Hill We Climb.”

Gorman, the nation’s first-ever youth poet laureate, criticized the decision, writing on Instagram, “Robbing children of the chance to find their voices in literature is a violation of their right to free thought and free speech.”

Salinas insisted that she was just trying to protect her children.

“What they read, what they receive in schools is very important to me. I’m not here to ban any books or pull any books away from school,” she said. “I just want the kids [to] receive the right information.”

The Miami-Dade Public Schools system released a statement, which reads as follows, “No literature (books or poems) has been banned or removed. It was determined at the school that ‘The Hill We Climb’ is better suited for middle school students and, it was shelved in the middle school section of the media center. The book remains available in the media center.”

Gorman plans on joining Penguin Random Publishing and Pen America in a federal lawsuit to fight limitations and book bans across the country.

