MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of an odor of gas at Miami Lakes Middle School.

Officials received the call at around 8:45 a.m., Wednesday in the 6400 block of Miami Lakeway Drive, where students were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

City Gas responded and is beginning an investigation to locate the source of the smell.

