MIAMI (WSVN) - Manny Cid, the incumbent Mayor of the Town of Miami Lakes, is expected to announce his campaign after he filed the paperwork on Friday.

The announcement is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at the Miami-Dade County Building Department located at 11805 SW 26th St. where Mayor Cid will be joined by members of the community and the media.

Cid’s political journey began in 2012 when he was elected to the Miami Lakes Council and he ascended to the role of Vice-Mayor in August 2013. In November 2016, he secured the position of Mayor in the Town of Miami Lakes, and in November 2020, Mayor Cid achieved a historic milestone by winning re-election unopposed, becoming the first Mayor in Miami Lakes history to do so.

Alexander Otaola and Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero have also entered the race and they are all expected to face off in August 2024.

