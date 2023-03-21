MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Lottery announced that a lucky Miami Lakes resident, Phu Nguyen, has won the CASH4LIFE multi-state Draw game, taking home the grand prize of $1,000 a Week for Life from the drawing held on November 5, 2022.

Nguyen chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,040,000.00.

The 34-year-old purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket from a Publix, located at 8601 NW 186th St. in Hialeah.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning game ticket.

Florida is the ninth state to join the CASH4LIFE game. The muti-state game offers two-lifetime prizes with the chance to win $1,000 a day or $1,000 a week for life.

The winning numbers are drawn daily at 9:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, at the New Jersey Lottery Headquarters studio, and the results can be viewed on www.livestream.com/CASH4LIFE.

For more information on the Florida Lottery, please visit www.flalottery.com.

