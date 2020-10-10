Miami Lakes man arrested for sexual cyberharassment in Monroe County

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Lakes man has been arrested in Monroe County for posting sexually graphic videos of a woman online.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested 56-year-old Eduardo Alberto Montadas and charged him with sexual cyberharassment Friday.

According to detectives, the victim said Montadas filmed graphic videos of her with the understanding that they would not be posted on pornographic websites, but he later uploaded them to such websites.

The victim also said she received disturbing messages from strangers on social media as a result of the videos being circulated online.

Montadas was staying in Tavernier at the time the videos were made and distributed.

An investigation launched by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office corroborated the victim’s complaint.

Montadas has since been in jail.

