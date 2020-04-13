Miami Lakes, Hialeah, Hialeah Gardens announce 10-day mandatory curfew

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mayors of Miami Lakes, Hialeah and Hialeah Gardens have come together to announce a mandatory curfew for residents.

It runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. over the next 10 days, according to a press release.

The action was taken as the number of COVID-19 cases in the area continue to rise.

“Healthcare experts are warning that this week may be the worst week we face,” Miami-Dade Commissioner Esteban Bovo said.

Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid echoed the same sentiment.

“Commissioner Bovo has unified the region on this effort, as the experts are stating that the next 10 days are the most crucial to flatten the curve,” he said. “Together, we will get through this pandemic.”

Surrounding unincorporated areas like Palm Springs North were encouraged to follow the same measures, along with wearing face coverings while out in public.

