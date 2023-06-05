MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Amidst the pursuit of academic excellence and memorable moments with friends, one senior at Miami Lakes Educational Center stands out as a remarkable student deserving of accolades and more. Melanie Fernandez has proven herself to be a true multitasker, excelling in both her studies and extracurricular endeavors.

From engaging in lighthearted activities with her peers to taking on the role of a teaching assistant in the robotics lab, Fernandez demonstrates exceptional dedication to her passions. Notably, she recently showcased an impressive animation during a presentation, captivating her audience with her creative talent.

“I’ve always wanted to create things or be a part of something to make a change,” said Fernandez.

Already well on her way to success, she boasts an impressive resume filled with multiple internships and published research. She has made significant strides in the field of medicine, focusing on Alzheimer’s disease at the University of Miami.

“I actually felt like I was making a difference and I was contributing to a body of research that people were going to reference to understand the genetics of different ethnic groups to understand how Alzheimer’s disease progresses differently across different groups,” said Fernandez.

She even collaborated with Johns Hopkins University on a groundbreaking project: the development of an insertable ankle brace designed to prevent injuries in soccer players.

“More of it is coming from a stability standpoint, like stabilizing all the ligaments while still maintaining a good range of motion so one can play as a regular athlete,” explained Fernandez.

With a focus on stability and maintaining range of motion, this innovation has the potential to revolutionize athlete safety.

Beyond her remarkable achievements, Fernandez holds leadership positions as the President of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Jr. and as a member of the Technology Student Association. Known for her kindness and willingness to help others, she has positively impacted the lives of her peers.

“She’s just a wonderful person overall,” said one teacher. “Melanie has helped me as much as I’ve helped her.”

Her passion for math, science, and people intertwines seamlessly, making her the ideal candidate for her future endeavors.

Fernandez has been accepted to Vanderbilt University, where she will pursue a degree in medical engineering, having received numerous scholarships in recognition of her exceptional abilities.

Reflecting on her high school journey, Fernandez emphasizes the importance of hard work and perseverance.

“Had work will always reward itself and I think I really learned that through high school,” she said. “You can never really give up on something so quickly because maybe you try it one more time and that was the right answer. Maybe you try it two more times and suddenly you’re published. So, it’s about that idea and it’s about contributing to something much greater than me.”

Tuesday morning, Fernandez and her fellow seniors will celebrate their graduation at the Ocean Bank Center at Florida International University.

As they embark on their next chapter, Fernandez’s classmates eagerly anticipate witnessing her future successes and the positive impact she will continue to make in the world.

