MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a Miami Lakes beauty salon said a man and woman took off without paying for her expensive hairdo.

Speaking through a translator, Lidaly Avila, the owner of Victory Estilo Beauty Salon said the man and woman skipped out on a pricey bill, Thursday.

Surveillance stills captured the man and woman inside the business, located along the 6400 block of Miami Lakes Drive.

Avila said the woman had made an appointment for some pricey hair extensions.

When the work was done, Avila said, the woman asked to use the restroom, which is located outside the salon in a hallway.

The salon owner said the woman left and never came back.

“I called the police, and we made a police report. I also posted [the pictures] on my social media, on Instagram and Facebook, so that my colleagues could see that these people are doing this,” said Avila.

The salon owner added that her efforts to bring the theft to the attention of the public and other business owners goes beyond recuperating lost revenue.

“I’m not interested in getting the money back. I just want people to know that this is happening so that they can be aware,” she said. “Only God knows how many times they have done this in other places.”

After posting the pictures on social media, Avila said, Victory Estilo started receiving messages from other South Florida salons saying they recognize the pair. At least one other salon said they were ripped off as well.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

